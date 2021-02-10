FBI Warns of ‘Romance’ Scams

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the FBI is warning of possible ‘romance’ scams.

Romance scams are when a criminal uses a fake online identify to gain a victim’s trust.

The criminals look to establish a relationship as quickly as possible and endear themselves to the victim. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen, and will eventually ask for money.

Tips for Avoiding Romance Scams:

• Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

• Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere. • Go slowly and ask lots of questions. • Be aware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

• Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could late be used to extort you.

• Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse for why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious. • Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.

If you suspect an online relationship is a scam, stop all contact immediately. If you are the victim of a romance scam, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov).