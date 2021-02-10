Elk Rapids DDA Launches Community Listening Campaign for Area Businesses

The Elk Rapids Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is launching a new campaign in hopes to better their community as a whole.

They’re calling it the community listening campaign, where businesses can provide input on how the DDA can better support the community.

“The DDA is really going into it to make sure that our ears are open,” said DDA Chair Jim Witte. “We want to hear what they feel are important topics.”

After the March shutdown, the DDA wanted to find a way to reach out to their local businesses who may be struggling.

“We thought it was really important to sort of reconnect and talk to the businesses and see where they were going and how we can help,” said Witte.

Then came the idea for a listening campaign, where the DDA will talk with shop owners about ways they can assist them.

“Everybody has different needs,” said Witte. “We’re really wanting to hear about those needs and understand the businesses a little bit better.”

Alissa Winters, owner of Word Love Goods, says as a new shop owner downtown, she wants to see more ways shops can be appealing to locals.

“When they come in and see only one or two places open it makes it a little bit difficult so to be able to kind is say ‘oh, there’s five of us open’,” said Winters. “We’ll be able to support people that are coming through town and really want to see something that diverse.”

She thinks this listening campaign will be good for the city.

“We really need as a community to get behind a strategic plan,” said Alissa Winters. “I feel like the DDA going out and interviewing the different businesses and really finding out what their needs and priorities are is going to help everybody move in the same direction.”