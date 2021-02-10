Dr. Joneigh Khaldun Named to Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan and the Chief Deputy Director for Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has been named to the Biden-Harris Administration’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

The task force will assist in the federal government’s COVID-19 response and recovery.

The 12-member group will issue recommendations on equitable allocation of COVID-19 resources and relief funds, effective outreach and communication to underserved and minority populations, and improving cultural proficiency within the federal government. Additional recommendations include efforts to improve data collection and use, as well as a long-term plan to address data shortfalls regarding communities of color and other underserved populations.

The task force will conclude after issuing a final report to the COVID-19 response coordinator.