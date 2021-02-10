Cooking with Chef Hermann: Korean Flank Steak with Cucumbers and Radishes

Korean Flank Steak with Cucumbers and Radishes

8 oz Flank Steak

1 English or pickling cucumber, thinly sliced

4 small radishes, thinly sliced

Marinate the steak in half the Gochujang dressing, reserve the half. Grill the medium. Slice thin on the bias and serve with the cucumbers and radishes. Drizzle with remaining dressing.

Gochujang Dressing

¼ C gochujang sauce

2 TB sesame or sunflower oil

2 TB rice vinegar

1 TB honey

2 tsp fresh ginger chopped

1 tsp fresh garlic chopped

2 tsp sesame seeds roasted

1 tsp tamari or soy sauce