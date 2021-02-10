Black History Month: The Old Settlers of Remus, Mecosta County

In the mid 1800s, a small town in Mecosta County became home to its first Black settler. Now more than 150 years later, the areas rich Black history continues on through the current generations.

“After the Civil War, a lot of people escaped and came up there,” says Marsha Sanders, president of the Old Settlers Reunion nonprofit.

In the 1860s, thousands of African Americans settled in central and northern Michigan.

160 acres of homestead land made available through the Homestead Act of 1862, made the area attractive.

“We settled the land, we owned logging camps, we were homesteaders just like everybody else. We came because the draw was to own land, farm and make a living,” says Sanders.

James Guy was the first documented Black settler in Mecosta County in 1861. His deed was signed by Abraham Lincoln himself, giving him 160 acres in Wheatland Township, Remus.

Diana Green, a member of the Old Settlers Reunion, says, “People don’t realize that at one time Remus was founded by Black people and that’s always been pushed under the rug. It’s something they never really talked about.”

In 1869, the Wheatland Church of Christ was built and founded by Thomas Cross, becoming a centerpiece in the community and still is to this day.

Sanders says, “Just like every other Black community, the main meeting area is the church, the Black church.”

Many of the old settlers are buried at the West Wheatland Morgan Cemetery, along with 13 black Civil War veterans.

Green says, “When you walk through the cemetery, you can see generations, six to seven generations in there.”

Now more than 150 years later, the Old Settlers Reunion continues the history of their ancestors so that the Black history in Mecosta County can live on for generations.

“You know they’ve heard about Idlewild; they’ve heard about Baldwin; they have no idea that there were Black people who actually settled and lived in the central Michigan area. So why not keep the history going,” says Sanders.

The Old Settlers Reunion also features the Black history of Isabella and Montcalm County. To find out more, head to their website at the Old Settlers Reunion or OSRW.