Betsie Valley Community Center Receives Donation to Support Mobile Services Van

The Betsie Valley Community Center received a generous donation Wednesday to help support its mobile services van.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah donated $2,500 to the community center.

The money will be use to support the operation of this mobile services van. The van serves as a mobile medical and dental office, bringing the much needed services to those who need it in Benzie and Manistee Counties.

“They decided to help us locally and we’re going to help them because this is their community too,” Betsie Valley Community Center president Allan Oshea said. “We’re just very grateful to St. Andrews and their decision to support us.”

The mobile services van has been on the road for five months and has already served 200 patients.