Whitmer Pushes For Quick Action By Legislature on COVID Relief Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state on the current COVID-19 fight across Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Governor Whitmer set a goal for all schools in Michigan to offer some sort of in-person learning by March 1st.

Last week, they agreed with new CDC findings that students have not shown to effectively spread the virus.

Whitmer says she is confident schools can do this safely especially as vaccine rates increase.

Michigan has a goal of 50,000 vaccines given each day and say they should be able to get there soon.

“As we see the demand for vaccines outpace the supply we currently have, that is going to change,” said Whitmer, “We are going to see an increase in vaccines, that was told to us governors today on a call with the White House. It’s not nearly as fast as we all want but it’s a step in the right direction and we are truly grateful.“

Whitmer says the biggest hurdle left here in Michigan is paying for those vaccines.

Those are the details to be ironed out between her and the legislature.

The Senate Republicans unveiled their plan to spend federal COVID relief funds Tuesday morning.

The total bill up front is less than half of what the state has to spend and what Whitmer proposed.

First Whitmer released her plan to spend nearly all $5 billion available right away and then the House Republicans released their plan and that was nearly $3.5 billion. Now the Senate Republicans released their plan and it’s down to just $2 billion.

There is still a plan to spend all that money but the biggest issue between the plans is how and when it’s going to be done

“Michigan is sitting on them and it’s because we’re waiting on the legislature to appropriate these dollars,” said Whitmer during the press conference.

“What we’re trying to do is have some oversight on these dollars,” said Senator Jim Stamas of Midland, “But also be able to react as times have changed.”

Senate Republicans want their plan to be flexible.

“Which means that we’re going to parse it out less right up front,” said Stamas, a Republican, “Maintaining that oversight.”

Stamas is the Senate Appropriations Chair and says the needs and availabilities in the fight against the virus change weekly and holding back funds to target each dollar is wise.

Whitmer disagrees.

“Kneading it out in tranches, if you will, is foolish,” said Whitmer, “It undermines our ability to keep Michigan at the top of the list for the supply chain.”

The White House say they will give more vaccines to the state’s using the most.

“I’m not sure that that may be aspect is really appreciated,” said Whitmer.

All three entities call for helping families and businesses quickly and now their hands have been dealt. Just how quickly they help, is now up to them.

“They say they want to accomplish the same goals that we have,” said Whitmer, “We just have to get these resources deployed.”