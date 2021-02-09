USDA Designates Three Michigan Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

After the heavy rain we saw last year, emergency help could be on the way to some northern Michigan farmers.

Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac Counties were recently designated as primary natural disaster areas by the USDA.

The designation means farmers in those counties could be eligible for emergency loans.

The loans can be used for replacing essential items, such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing farming operations or to refinance.

Producers in the contiguous Michigan counties of Alger, Cheboygan, Emmet and Schoolcraft are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for the emergency loans is Oct. 4.

For more information and to apply, visit farmers.gov/recover.