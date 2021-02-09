The Omelette Shoppe Donates Hot Chocolate to School After Broken Boiler

Old Mission Peninsula School’s boiler broke on Monday night.

The boiler was fixed Tuesday morning but the temperature inside was still very cold.

The principal reached out to the parent teacher organization for ideas to keep kids warm.

An order was placed with The Omelette Shoppe in Traverse City for enough hot chocolate for the entire school.

But when the PTO president came in to pay, the shop told her it was on the house.

The restaurant said they were happy to help keep students and staff warm with more than 200 cups of hot chocolate.

“When they said we’d give this to you it just, it brought me to tears, I was completely overwhelmed and just blown away by the fact that they just wanted to do this. And I said, I promise that we’ll give a shout out to you. And they’re like, no that’s not the reason for it, we’re here to help you and we know you support us,” said Rebecca Schubert, PTO President.

Students and teachers have already begun writing thank you letters to The Omelette Shoppe.