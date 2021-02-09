Some Grand Traverse Co. Students Could Get Free Tuition at Grand Valley State

One university says financial obstacles shouldn’t stop students from pursuing higher education. And now, some students in Grand Traverse County may have a new, tuition-free option for college next fall.

Grand Valley State University is offering “The Grand Valley Pledge” – available to students in six select counties where Grand Valley also has a brick and mortar presence. In northern Michigan, that includes Grand Traverse County. The university says students with a family income under $50,000 may be eligible for four years of tuition-free education.

Donta Truss is Grand Valley’s Vice President for Enrollment Development and Educational Outreach. He says, “Our students that we are working with are low-income students. We’ve noticed that there are still some gaps after they’ve received Federal Pell Grants and other merit scholarships. We want to be able to make sure that those financial gaps are not reasons why they don’t attend and go on to do great things.”

The “Pledge” is available to families who meet certain conditions in Grand Traverse, Calhoun, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Wayne Counties. Students can use the financial aid either on Grand Valley’s main campus or those satellite locations. “We selected these counties because we have a presence in these six counties. We want to make sure we’re doing the best job we can to be great community partners, to serve our prospective students and future students as best as we possibly can.” Truss says, “These funds are set aside for new students, first time in college. They can use it wherever.”

Students should fill out the FAFSA and apply to GVSU through the normal process. See the link above for additional information. Questions can be directed to the financial aid office at (800) 748-0246

Or you can email finaid@gvsu.edu