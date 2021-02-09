Northwest Michigan Works! to Hold Virtual Hiring Event

Northwest Michigan Works! will hold a virtual hiring event Wednesday morning and there’s still time to sign up.

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs in the area.

The event allows participants to virtually register and upload their resume.

They can then browse perspective employers at their own pace before moving on to text or video chats with that company to begin the interview process.

Northwest Michigan Works! says a lot of employers have had a hard time finding workers during the pandemic.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up.