Nestlé Donates $10K to Food Pantries, Shelters in Mecosta and Osceola Counties

Local food pantries and shelters have received help thanks to Nestlé Waters North America.

Nestlé has donated $10,000 to food pantries and shelters around Mecosta and Osceola counties.

Each organization was given $1,250 they will use to continue to help those who need it in their communities.

One of those organizations was the 24 hour shelter Our Brothers Keeper in Big Rapids. They say they are thankful for this donation and are amazed at the support they have received from their community during this time.

“It’s just amazing the people that come forth and want to help. It’s a giving community it always has been and if it’s a good cause people will come forth and it’s just amazing to see what can be done even in hard times,” said Dolores Grace Horan, Board Member.

In total, Nestlé’s $10,000 donation will help eight different pantries and shelters in Mecosta and Osceola Counties.

Those food pantries are: