MTM On The Road: Celebrating National Pizza Day With Angry Oven in Saint Helen

Tuesday is National Pizza Day!

You can celebrate with a pizza with all your favorite toppings from The Angry Oven in St. Helen.

They make their dough fresh each morning and cook all their pizzas in an authentic fire oven.

In addition to their delicious pizza, they also have sides like garlic bread twists, chicken wings and cheese bread.

They recently opened up a bar for you to enjoy as well!

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are celebrating National Pizza Day by whipping up some delicious pizzas and showing you how it’s all done!