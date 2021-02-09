MSP Offers Internet Safety Tips on Safer Internet Day

Tuesday was Safer Internet Day.

State Police are using it to help spread the word about staying safe and being cautious while online.

They say more people have become reliant on the internet during the pandemic.

That’s led to more opportunities for scammers and opened the door even wider to online fraud.

“It may be an unknown number contacting your child, it could be a scammer, as they do with elderly saying it’s a niece, nephew, grandchild who needs assistance, and really it’s just people looking to get your money or scam you or child predators out there,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police.

State Police say you should always be cautious when doing things like online shopping and don’t respond to people you don’t know online.