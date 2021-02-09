Michigan State Police: Troopers Must Remove App That Makes Texts Disappear

Michigan State Police told troopers to remove an app from their phones that keeps no record of outgoing text messages.

The Signal app removes any record of outgoing text messages once deleted.

Colonel Joseph Gasper issued the order.

The Detroit Free Press published stories about the use of the Signal app by high ranking members of the department.

The use of the app was recently discovered in a lawsuit involving state police.

Critics say it can help officials avoid public records requests.