Michigan Senate Republicans Unveil $2 Billion COVID-19 Relief Plan

Michigan Senate Republicans announced a $2 billion COVID-19 supplemental relief package Tuesday.

The plan announced Tuesday builds on the more than $4 billion previously dedicated to COVID-19 by Senate Republicans over the last 10 months.

The plan calls for:

$110 million in additional support for vaccine distribution

$170 million to increase pay for direct care workers on the front lines of fighting the virus in hospitals and nursing homes

$220 million in emergency rental assistance.

$25 million for mental health services and substance abuse prevention

$300 million to assist Michigan workers and businesses

$150 million to help ensure the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund remains solvent

$50 million to reimburse Michigan businesses who were charged licensing and inspection fees by the state

$450 per pupil — nearly $1 billion — to tackle learning loss associated with school closures, including funds to support summer school, mental health services and assessments.

$75 million to increase virus testing for students, teachers and staff in order to help in-person learning resume statewide as soon as possible

“With this latest effort, we will have invested over $6 billion in COVID-19 relief to increase testing, distribute lifesaving vaccines, educate our students, and support our front-line workers, our small businesses and those who are out of work,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas in a release. “This plan is responsive and responsible. It helps meet the dire needs facing our state and our people while also being smart in how we spend federal assistance dollars.

“Instead of issuing a blank check for the governor to use without a detailed plan, our plan funds our state’s most pressing needs and saves additional resources so we can continue to assess the situation and have the ability to respond to problems as they arise.”