Law Professor Breaks Down Arguments Expected During Impeachment Trial

There are two main arguments expected to be debated at President Trump’s impeachment trial including if the trial can even happen.

Michael McDaniel is an Associate Dean and Professor of Law at Cooley Law School. He says President Trump’s legal team will strongly argue the impeachment trial shouldn’t even be taking place.

“The argument is, the purpose of impeachment is removal, and once an individual is no longer in office, then there is no need to have impeachment,” said McDaniel.

But McDaniel says there’s a strong case for holding the trial.

“In this case, President Trump was still in office when he was impeached, when the house voted the charge against him. He then is out of office. Does he get to say, or if an individual resigned in between, do they get to say you don’t have jurisdiction anymore as a court because I quit, the court doesn’t lose jurisdiction,” explained McDaniel.

And there will be the argument of the president’s words and first amendment protections.

“His attorney’s at one time made the point once he did tweet that it’s time to go home now, and the reaction. They’re going to say if your words caused these actions, these good actions, then you can’t also say that your words didn’t cause these bad actions,” said McDaniel.

But at the end of the day, the focus of this impeachment trial will be the same as all others that have played out in American history.

“Under our system of government, there is always accountability for wrongdoing and that’s what we see here, and so focus on whether or not he violated his oath of office as president because that’s what any impeachment is about, and certainly this one is about more than ever,” said McDaniel.