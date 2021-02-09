Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Siren Warning System Malfunctioning, No Emergency in the County

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the siren warning system is going off and it is caused by a malfunction issue.

They say there is not an emergency in Isabella County.

The sheriff’s office says calls have been made to technicians to work on the system and shut it off.

Currently the siren warning system is going off caused by a malfunction issue. There is no emergency in the county or… Posted by Isabella County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, February 9, 2021