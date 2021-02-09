Impeachment Trial Set to Begin, Former President Trump Not Expected to Testify

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in the Senate Tuesday.

He is facing one charge of incitement of insurrection during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Senate leaders laid out the rules, format and timing of the trial. 9&10 will livestream it on 9&10 News Plus, where we stream all of our bonus content on the VUit app.

It will kick off Tuesday afternoon with a debate followed by a vote on the constitutionality of the trial.

Opening arguments will begin Wednesday.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers will then get up to 16 hours each over two days to make their case. During the arguments, senators who are serving as jurors will be able to submit written questions.

Aides close to Trump say the former president will not testify or provide any new statements.

Former Trump Adviser Jason Miller says, “We already know how this is going to turn out and there’s no chance that there’s actually going to be a conviction.”

For Trump to be convicted, at least 17 Republican senators would have to join all of the Democrats.

Last month, a majority of Republicans supported the effort to dismiss the impeachment trial.