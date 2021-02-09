How We Got Here: CMU Professor Explains Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

On Tuesday, the US Senate opened its second impeachment trial on former President Donald Trump.

“It’s important to note, this is not a criminal trial, this is a political trial,” says David Jesuit, a political science professor and chair member of the political science department at Central Michigan University.

The trial will decide if former President Trump should be convicted, and whether he should ever be able to run for office again following the Capitol insurrection he was impeached over.

Jesuit says, “A key part of the argument will be the President’s speech on January 6th to his supporters in which he called on them to walk over to the Capitol and to fight what he said was a stolen election.”

Jesuit says the democrats will also point out former President Trump’s lack of response during the attack:

“There’s some evidence that they’re presenting and argument that they’re making that not only did the President incite that violence but that he facilitated or encouraged the violence by not immediately sending assistance.”

While on the other hand, President Trump’s defense will argue that he was expressing his first amendment right:

“Many politicians use rhetoric that would be similar, so the idea of let’s fight hard for our beliefs and convictions, you would find many, many, all politicians using that speech, but not literally trying to incite violence.”

However, Jesuit says President Trump’s language prior to the Capitol riots will be used as evidence:

“Specifically, these charges that the election was stolen was an incitement to violence is what they’re arguing in the article of impeachment.”

Regardless of the outcome, the trial will set a precedent.

“We don’t study history just for its own sake, just for a knowledge of it,” says Jesuit. “As they say, we study history to try to learn from it, so we don’t repeat the same mistake.”