Diocese of Gaylord Investigates Allegations of Misconduct

A Kingsley Priest accused of sexual misconduct has voluntarily stepped aside from administrative duties at St. Mary Parish.

The Diocese of Gaylord says they are investigating the allegation after a woman came forward at a public parish meeting.

The priest has denied the allegation.

The Diocese says they will continue to take necessary steps to investigate and resolve the situation.

Allegations of abuse by a Church official can be reported to law enforcement, the Attorney General’s office, or Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

