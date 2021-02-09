Cadillac High Teacher Put on Administrative Leave

A teacher at Cadillac High is on administrative leave due to a “concerning email.”

Superintendent Jennifer Brown said in a statement that police were notified and the teacher was put on administrative leave Jan. 4.

The investigation is ongoing. No details have been released regarding the alleged email.

The staff member was told not to have any contact with students or staff while on leave.

Cadillac Area Schools says the health and safety of students and staff is its first priority.

The Board of Education also plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, “to review and consider tenure charges.”