Alpena City Firefighters Praised for Good Deed

A person on Facebook was praising Alpena City firefighters for a good deed they did Monday.

Lori Stephan said in a Facebook post that her aunt had to be transported to the emergency room after she slipped and fell.

When she returned home, they found “the entire second shift of the fire department were outside her house shoveling her walk and driveway.”

The Alpena City Fire Department shared Lori’s post, saying “helping others is a privilege and an honor.”