Alpena Bridge Closure Causes Concerns Over School Bus Stops

The Bagley Street Bridge in Alpena will be undergoing construction for a year, leaving many in the area having to find alternate routes on the road. This will greatly increase traffic along the detours and Alpena Schools is concerned this will pose a threat to their students waiting at their bus stops.

“It’s dark in the morning and kids are waiting for buses and our bus routes going through there and people not used to driving through there and not used to seeing kids there,” said Alpena High School Principal Thomas Berriman. “They can’t see kids very well there. It kind of adds a whole different dimension to some safety concerns as we transition into this year-long process.”

The bridge closure will affect bus drivers as well. “That’s gonna, again, add more traffic so you have buses going through these areas for their normal route in the morning plus buses that have to be rerouted through those areas because they can’t get across the bridge to come to the schools,” said Berriman.

Mark Jacobs lives on 11th avenue where the reroute is and he’s never experienced this kind of traffic. “It’s crazy,” he said. “I’ve lived there for 30 years and the last few days have been the busiest in 30 years.”

Jacobs says drivers should be patient and be wary of the bus stops on his road. “Hopefully they will be more cautious because we do have a couple of busy bus stops as it is right now on 11th, and 11th has been fairly busy but never this busy.”

Principal Berriman says the safety of their students during their morning commute is their top priority.