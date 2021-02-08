Williams Chevrolet Partners with The Salvation Army for Food Drive

Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City is partnering up with The Salvation Army for a winter food drive.

The dealership held a can drive last year, giving The Salvation Army a big boost in their food supplies right before the pandemic began.

They hope to have a similar impact this year, and they are accepting nonperishable food items.

Anyone who brings in a donation will be entered in a raffle for a free leaf blower donated by Ferguson’s Lawn and Equipment.

“We just want to give something back to the local community, and we want all of our employees and just our local vendors and customers to have a chance to be involved with it. Cause again, there’s just something when you can give you just have that warmth in your heart and it goes a long way in the community,” said George Chichester, General Manager at Williams Chevrolet.

Williams Chevrolet will be accepting donations until the end of the month.