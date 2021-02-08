“Virtual Counter” Increases Accessibility to Otsego County Courts

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, it’s been difficult for people to interact with the Otsego County Courts.

Otsego County recently unveiled a new “virtual counter” that will allow people to use the courts through Zoom. The hope is this new system will allow the court to offer their services to the public more efficiently while also keeping them safe.

Clicking the Zoom link will connect them with someone who will assist them with whatever they need to do. “If individuals have documents that they need to file or they need help with or have questions on, they can share those documents with the clerk virtually and then the clerk can walk them through the process,” said Court Administrator Vicki Courterier.

The virtual counter is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.