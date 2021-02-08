Super Bowl LV: Favorite Commercials on Michigan This Morning
If you watched Super Bowl 55, or even if you didn’t, chances are you have a favorite commercial for 2021.
So does our Michigan This Morning crew!
Adam, Lauren, Michael and members of our behind-the-scenes crew have picked their favorites.
Lauren Scafidi loved Huggies’ “Welcome to The World” Super Bowl ad.
Adam Bartelmay and Katie Birecki enjoyed Wayne’s World’s team up with Cardi B and Uber Eats.
Stephanie Adkin’s top fav was Dorito’s team up with Matthew McConaughey in “Flat.”
And Michael Stevens liked Fiverr’s “4 Seasons Landscaping” commercial.
Some other newsroom favorites were:
- Paramount and Expedition’s “Sweet Victory”
- Amazon’s Big Game commercial, “Alexa’s Body”
- Bud Light’s “Last Year’s Lemons”
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos “It Wasn’t Me”
What were your favorites, did they make our morning crew’s list? Let us know on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Or email news@9and10news.com.