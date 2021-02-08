Scottville City Manager Resigns Following Investigation

The City of Scottville has reached an agreement with its former city manager after a lengthy police investigation.

In December of 2020, the Scottville Police Department began its investigation on former Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk, accusing her of inefficiency, failure to communicate and failure to follow personnel protocols.

It all started when the City of Scottville nearly missed the December 1st deadline to submit its revenue-sharing paperwork for the year 2020, potentially costing the city thousands of dollars.

According to the investigation report, on Wednesday, November 25th, Magaluk was reminded by the state that the report was due.

Magaluk, who was dealing with a sick child at home that day, allegedly notified the City Treasurer Kathy Shafer to follow up with the state.

On Friday, November 27th, the report says Chief of Police Matt Murphy, and acting city manager, called Magaluk with questions about the report.

Magaluk said she would head to the station to help. However, when she got there, Chief Murphy and the treasurer allegedly refused her help.

The following Monday, Magaluk began maternity leave.

Eventually, the forms were submitted on time and the funds were secured for the city.

However, an investigation into Magaluk’s inefficiency and failure to communicate began.

On December 7th, the Scottville City Commissioners held a meeting regarding Magaluk, in which Magaluk claims she was unable to attend because she had just had a baby five days prior.

Magaluk submitted an offer to resign on January 18th.

On February 1st, the city commission approved that offer after reaching an agreement with Magaluk’s attorney.

The agreement included a severance payment of $15,000.

Click here to view entire report by the City of Scottville and Magaluk’s response here: