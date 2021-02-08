Safe Harbor Provides Warm Shelter in Traverse City Cold

Bitter cold temps and wind chills that are at-or-below-zero make it tough for anyone. And that’s especially true for the homeless population. It’s keeping Traverse City’s homeless shelter busy – with expanded hours.

“Scott” stays at Safe Harbor. We asked how he’s coping in this weather. “It’s pretty cold. Like, brutally cold. It’s been looking beautiful outside but that’s an illusion.”

Safe Harbor is Traverse City’s shelter from the cold. Normally an overnight shelter, they made the decision to expand daytime hours in the coldest of winter weather conditions.

Safe Harbor Board of Directors Chair Mike McDonald says they made the decision that if the temperature “was below 10 degrees, or the wind chill was below zero, we would keep the shelter open during the day, so that folks didn’t run a chance of frostbite.” He says, “We’re pretty much open continuously 24 hours per day right now.”

There’s even a heated tent outdoors so residents have someplace warm to go while the building is cleaned after lunch every day. “We do have professional cleaners that come in every day and do a very thorough cleaning because of the COVID situation.”

And those who use Safe Harbor say that during a pandemic, the other places they might have gone to stay warm – like the library – are now closed to the public. Scott says, “Basically everything is closed…. If Safe Harbor wasn’t open I don’t know what half of us would do. I don’t know. I imagine some tents in the woods somewhere. I don’t know. I haven’t had to think about that because this place exists.”

Another man, who didn’t want to be identified, says, “This place stepped up…. They’re keeping a day shelter going all day long, keeping us warm.… just to help make sure we don’t freeze to death.”

McDonald adds, “This year with places like Jubilee House shut down we’re sort of the only game in town. And the library is closed as well. We’ve got the only facility that can house the number of people we need, plus has the amenities, like showers and so forth, that is open right now. It’s kind of fallen on us.”

Goodwill and Street Outreach staff the shelter with help from volunteers. They’re averaging three dozen people every night – actually down from last year, due in part to COVID. “We’ve been running between 35-45 on the average per night… that’s way low compared to last year. We averaged 75 last year.” McDonald says, “We had to reduce the number of beds (to 72) to give proper distancing.” But COVID also led some people to seek out alternatives. “Some folks knowing the winter was coming and being concerned about being in a congregate setting like Safe Harbor is, made the effort to mend fences with their families or find a friend to live with.”

The man who spoke with us says, “I’ve never seen an organization do as much as this place does for homeless people.” And his friend Scott agrees. “It’s crucial to a lot of people. There’s a lot of people that depend on this. And they do an amazing job.”

COVID has also taken its toll on the willingness of the volunteer workforce, says McDonald. “We’ve also had a lot of people in the community step up. And they have filled in for some of our older church volunteers that did not feel comfortable volunteering this year because of COVID.”

But the men we talked with who use Safe Harbor say all of the volunteers – and staff – are critical. Scott says “They’re all amazing people…. Basically everyone here does everything they can.” His friend experienced it firsthand. “They help feed us, they give us everything you could possibly want. They gave me this wheelchair, they gave me this cane.”

We talked with the group of men outside Safe Harbor and they say in this case, it’s no exaggeration: having Safe Harbor here in this community is literally a matter of life and death. For Scott, “At a minimum it’s keeping people warm and inside and alive. So that alone it’s crucial.”

“I’d be laying on the ground probably frozen. I’ve seen it happen many times. But places like this help keep that from happening,” says the man.

McDonald says that’s why Safe Harbor is here in the first place. “Over the years we’ve had people freeze to death outside. And that’s basically been our mission, is to try to minimize that.”

He also points out that they’ve had no COVID outbreaks at the shelter – and the most vulnerable guests- due to age or underlying conditions – are staying at the Goodwill Inn.