MTM On The Road: Go for a Sleigh Ride Through the Woods at Fantail Farm

Sleigh rides in the winter sound like something right out of a fairytale.

Well you can live that out at Fantail Farm in Benzonia.

They offer horse drawn wagon and sleigh rides throughout the year.

The farm has been in the Zenker family since 1966.

What was once a sawmill is now a horse barn.

You can bring out the whole family or just your come as a couple to the farm for a memorable sleigh ride through the woods.

All the horses are very friendly, with their own unique personalities you’ll love.

You can bring blankets, drinks and snacks for your sleigh ride.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are heading out on a sleigh ride to tell us more about them.