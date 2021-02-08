Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. Partners with R.I.S.E. to Help Respond to Domestic Violence Calls

R.I.S.E. in Mt. Pleasant started a pilot program to help the Mt. Pleasant Police Department respond to domestic violence calls.

Since December, R.I.S.E. has been sending an advocate to assist Mt. Pleasant police in their domestic violence calls.

This allows police to focus more on the offender and investigation while providing direct support for the victim.

They have assisted on five calls since December and Magdalena Lopez, the sexual assault response coordinator for rise, tells us it has been going very well.

“It has been successful and some of those clients that we have met with have opted into our services and are currently using our counseling and other programs. With COVID-19 it really drummed up the need for support for survivors of domestic violence so I’m really excited and happy to have this in our community,” said Lopez.

The pilot program goes until May, with hopes to then expand to other counties and police departments.