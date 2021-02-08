Kalkaska’s National Trout Festival Works to Bring Main Events Back for 2021

After canceling their events last year because of the pandemic, Kalkaska’s National Trout Festival is moving forward with a plan for 2021.

The Trout Festival Board of Directors is working with their partners to bring most of the main events back while following COVID-19 guidelines.

The festival is set to cast off April 22, and runs through the 24.

The festival is still in need of helping hands to make all the events possible this year.

Especially those willing to help in the kids fishing contest.

“There are some kids and their parents that, they don’t know how to fish. So if you are a person who loves to fish and would like to pass that passion along to some of our area youth, then we could definitely use you. You can show them how to put a worm on the hook, how to cast all of those wonderful things,” said Debbie Ball-Odeh, Secretary for the National Trout Festival.

