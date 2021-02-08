Judge Upholds Temporary Restraining Order Against Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse

In update on the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord, an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge upheld the temporary restraining order against the restaurant.

The order comes after disciplinary actions from the state because of the restaurant’s refusal to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The restraining order means they aren’t allowed to sell, distribute, or advertise food and beverage services until Feb. 12.

Court documents say the lawyer representing the iron pig argued they were confused by both the restraining order and the recent order that allows restaurants to reopen dine-in service.

The judge ruled that the Iron Pig did not misunderstand these orders.

The owner of the Iron Pig says they have now closed their doors.