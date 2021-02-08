Iron Pig Optimistic Over New Food License, Faces Possible Fines Over Temporary Restraining Order

The battle between the Iron Pig Smokehouse and the state continues as a contempt hearing was held on Monday. The issue at hand was the restaurant violating the temporary restraining order put on them on Feb. 4.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady presided and will decide if the Iron Pig should face any punishment or fines. During the hearing, the attorney representing the Iron Pig, David Delaney told Judge Canady the restaurant was hurt financially when they weren’t open for Super Bowl Sunday, and he should consider that when determining possible fines. The opposing side argued other restaurants were hurting while The Iron Pig disobeyed orders put out by the health department.

Owner of The Iron Pig Ian Murphy is focused on getting his food license back as soon as possible, and has submitted their plans for reopening safely to MDARD. They will review and determine whether or not it is acceptable to issue the restaurant another food license. Murphy is optimistic about this happening as soon as this Friday. “We’ve been closed for a few days,” he said. “We’re gonna remain closed. I believe by Friday, this coming Friday, Judge Canady said that there’s a good possibility that we could get our license back. Fines are definitely on the table for us. Whether that’s appropriate, we’ll leave that up to the judge.”

Judge Canady will release his findings on Friday and determine if The Iron Pig should face any fines.