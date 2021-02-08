Impact100 Traverse City Receives $20K Matching Donation

Impact100 Traverse City received a $20,000 matching donation, but it comes with a challenge.

The anonymous donor challenged the group to reach 214 paid memberships by Valentine’s Day, to receive the money.

Impact100 is a collective giving organization aimed at giving $100,000 transformational grants to local nonprofits.

Right now, it’s recruiting season where they look for women in the area to join the organization.

To join, members contribute $1,000 to Impact100, which later goes right back into the community.

“We recognize that $1,000 is truly a stop and think gift and so this opportunity allows us to support other women that would love to be involved with the impact model, but would otherwise be unable to do so,” said Jody Trietch, President of Impact100.

Last year, 314 members donated $316,000 in grants.

