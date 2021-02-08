Healthy Living: Forget the Freezer

More than 50 years ago, a surgeon performed the first liver transplant.

The surgeon’s first five patients died within five days.

Today, 8,000 transplants are performed each year, and the five-year survival rate is 75%.

While the transplant technique has improved, the way livers and other organs travel from donor to recipient hasn’t.

Usually, organs make the trip from hospital to hospital packed in a cooler filled with ice.

Courtney Doyle explains how technology is changing all that in Healthy Living.