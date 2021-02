A head-on crash in Montcalm County killed a Sheridan man on Monday.

State police say the crash happened in Sidney Township, near the intersection of County Farm Road and Derby Road.

They say a pick-up truck swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a car turning in front of it, but the pickup slammed into an oncoming car.

Troopers say a passenger in the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

Both of the drivers had minor injuries