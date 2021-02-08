FSU Professor Reacts to Super Bowl LV Commercials

Super Bowl commercials are a big part of the event, and last night’s game came with many memorable ones.

A marketing professor at Ferris State University says that this year’s Super Bowl ads made a point to be relevant to the times and how the world has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says, commercials like rocket mortgage were more serious and informed people about how to recover their finances and checking their credit score.

While other advertisers like M&M’s and Jeep had more fun addressing unity and inclusion.

Dr. Clay Dedeaux, marketing professor at Ferris State, says, “I think people during COVID might have gotten a little bit short with each other, might have gotten too close to some people and needed some space. So i thought M&M’s did a nice way of acknowledging what we’re in, but giving us a way of moving forward, how to be nice to each other.

Overall, he says the quality in the commercials were a bit lower this year, which he believes is because of the lack of access to the production studios and crews that they would normally have, pre-COVID.