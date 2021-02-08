Frigid Temperatures Cause Frozen Pipes Across Northern Michigan

Frigid temperatures can mean frozen pipes and that can become a problem in northern Michigan.

Maveric Mechanical and Plumbing says that on Monday they had three calls about frozen pipes in Wexford County.

Frozen pipes can cause them to burst leading to a much larger repair cost.

They say that keeping your pipes from freezing in the first place can save you from an expensive repair.

“Turn your temp up a little bit you know, make sure it’s warm in your basement where obviously the heat will rise and keep the temps up a little more than normal with these cold temperatures. Try to stop any drafts from coming into the house. Just some easy things you can do,” said Elijah Hoffert, Owner of Maveric Mechanical and Plumbing.

If you are in any of the communities listed below you are under a run water advisory.

Run a stream of water about the size of a pencil lead 24 hours a day in one sink.