Cherry Capital Airport Adds Nonstop Flight to Charlotte, North Carolina
Cherry Capital Airport is announcing another non-stop flight to its summer schedule, this time in North Carolina.
Starting June 3, Cherry Capital will offer a non-stop flight with American Airlines to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
This comes just one week after the airport announced a new flight to philadelphia.
They say in addition to their two new flights– they also offer flights to chicago, dallas and new york.
You can start booking flights for their summer schedule now.