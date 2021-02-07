Saturday Marks One Year Since First Covid Death In United States

Saturday marked one year since the United States had its first reported death due to the coronavirus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has gone from one confirmed COVID-19 death to more than 460,000 in about a year’s time.

But the CDC says just over 39-million coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.

Additionally, there are efforts to get more Americans vaccinated at a rate of about one-point-three million shots a day across the United States.

And a new Federal effort to increase vaccinations includes allowing pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens to administer the shots.

That effort is expected to begin in a few states within the next week.