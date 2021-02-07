CDC To Issue Guidance To Reopen Schools

The CDC is releasing guidance on re-opening schools this week, but there are concerns on how to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite releasing guidance on re-opening schools, officials from the CDC say that community spread must be down before it is safe for students and teachers to go back to schools.

Additionally, some teacher unions are opposing re-opening schools due to concerns of infection.

President Biden says he will work to re-open schools within his first 100 days in Office, but has said he will look to medical experts to dictate when that will happen.

The President has signed multiple executive actions that will help re-open schools, as well as establish a strategy aimed at controlling the pandemic.

President Biden is also looking to Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them safely operate in-person or help with remote learning.