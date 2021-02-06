President Biden Has Signed More Executive Orders Than Previous Presidents

President Biden has signed more executive actions, orders, proclamations and memorandums than his predecessors.

The President has already issued an entire term’s worth of orders in a short amount of time compared to the last four Presidents of the United States.

The majority of what President Biden has done so far reverses what former President Donald Trump put into place.

These include un-declaring the emergency at the border, reversing the decision to remove the United States from the global climate pact, and more.

Experts say implementing these orders and reversals will take some time.