Michigan Health Officials Report 1,018 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 1,018 new cases of the coronavirus, and 97 additional deaths.

However, the MDHHS says that 82 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 567,648 total confirmed coronavirus cases, and 14,894 total covid-related deaths.

As of Thursday, 1,186,630 Michiganders have received the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Health Officials also reported Saturday that 498,495 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

