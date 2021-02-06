Jeep Babes Hold Drive-By Parade For 9-Year-Old Who Lost Family

Jaime Fessler is a member of the Michigan Chapter of Jeep Babes.

When hearing about the deaths of nine year-old Michelle Dougherty’s parents and baby brother, she knew something had to be done.

“We decided to just rally up together to see what kind of support we could give,” said Fessler. “We spend a lot of time in the trails.”

Fessler says the Jeep Babes frequently use the trails near where Michelle’s family was found, and says it hits close to home.

“It’s absolutely personal to us and we would hate to see any tragedy out there. So any way that we can help, we’re there just a call away,” says Fessler.

She then made the call to members of the Michigan Chapter of Jeeps Babes to do a drive-by parade for Michelle, and the response was quick.

“At least 60 Jeeps today. So over 100 people,” said Fessler. “Once we’re all lined up it will be over a mile long worth of vehicles.”

Those who turned out wanted to make sure this type of incident doesn’t happen again.

Founder of Michigan Jeep Search and Rescue, Robin Hardesty says, “I was talking to a few other Jeepers that had mentioned the tragedy and that we hoped we could actually go out and do something but nobody knew where to go, how to help, and what to do.”

So they formed the Michigan Jeep Search and Rescue group.

“Within 20 minutes I had over 50 responses, so I started a page. Within 12 hours we had 300 members and now we’re up over 600 in less than a week,” said Hardesty.

The Michigan Chapter of Jeep Babes hope the formation of Michigan Jeep Search and Rescue will help prevent loss for future families like Michelle’s.