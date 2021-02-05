U.S. Job Market Gains 49,000 Jobs in January

The U.S. job market has seen some improvements after ending 2020 on a down note, but hiring remains slow as the pandemic continues.

A number of states and cities are loosening up restrictions on certain businesses, and that’s led to a small boost in hiring.

The Department of Labor says the U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs in January, which is a turnaround from last month’s drop of 227,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell from 6.7% to 6.3%.

This marks the first jobs report released during the Biden Administration.

The U.S. economy is still nearly 12 million jobs down from pre-pandemic levels.