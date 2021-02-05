Snow Brings Excitement, Outdoor Activities for Those in Traverse City

All the snow has much of northern Michigan digging out and figuring out how they plan to take advantage of all the fresh snow.

We talked with people in Traverse City about how they are finding ways to enjoy the winter weather.

Heidi Young lives in Traverse City.

She says if she’s not sledding in the snow, then she’s bike riding.

On Friday night, she took to the trails to spend time with friends and enjoy the winter snow.

Young says, “We’re thankful we even have snow to be able to ride our bikes in. Every Friday night we get together it’s called Friday Night Lights and we go out to Timber Ridge.”

She says she didn’t think Northern Michigan was going to see as much snow this year, but says driving on the roads on Friday proved her wrong.

Young says, “The East side seemed a little bit more slippery today. But usually they’re on top of it and they’re pretty good. I think winter caught everybody off guard this year.”

One group of ladies came all the way from Lansing to Northern Michigan specifically to enjoy the snow.

Heather Morse, who is apart of the group, says, “We came up here for a girls weekend. We’re going cross country skiing tomorrow. We just had a lovely dinner and we love the snow.”

Tomorrow the three ladies will hit the Vasa Trail but say they are just happy to be strolling down Front street while it’s all white.

“Came up in search of snow and found it,” said Stephanie Francisco— another woman in the group. “We’re getting a chance to get out and do the things we really enjoy and up in Traverse we can do it with the snow and being outdoors.”

Morse says, “We haven’t done this during COVID. So now we’re outside enjoying outdoor activities, which we love.”

They say they are thankful the snow gave them a reason to get together.