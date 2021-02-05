Semi-Truck Crash Cause Lane Closure on I-75

A semi-truck carrying a load of paper traveled off the roadway and jack-knifed into a median on Northbound I-75 near mile-marker 269 in Otsego Lake Township early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police were called to the crash around 3:05 a.m. Friday.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and there were no injuries were reported.

There is currently one lane closed between the Crawford County line and mile-marker 269 while the semi-truck and its contents are being removed.