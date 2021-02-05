Retiring Well: Stock Market Swings

Lately, stock market swings have been on the minds of investors, and anyone with an eye on retirement.

This year, keep you financial planner in the loop with any concerns about your retirement portfolio.

You can get tips and tricks to help you out every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Retiring Well.

This week, the team at Centennial Wealth Advisory will go over some common financial jargon and talk about how to calculate you social security and why it’s important to pay attention in a globally connected economy.

“How our markets follow the global market. Forty percent of the S&P 500 revenue is overseas, so it only stands to reason if they’re suffering from recession or slowing down, we’re going to feel it as well,” Centennial Wealth financial advisor Larry Flynn said.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.