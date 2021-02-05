Poor Road Conditions Impact Morning Vaccination Appointments in Osceola Co.

The weather is impacting vaccination appointments in Osceola County.

Osceola County’s branch of the Central Michigan District Health Department says it is on a two-hour delay on Friday because of poor road conditions. It plans to be back open at 10:30 a.m.

Appointments that were scheduled for before 10:30 a.m. have to be rescheduled. And anyone concerned about the weather who still has an appointment on Friday are also welcome to contact the health department to reschedule.